Two Kilkenny business women appointed to top roles at Network Ireland

Network Ireland is being headed up by two Kilkenny members for the next year.

The organisation that supports the professional and personal development of women in business has appointed business support specialist Linda Codoul to suceed Emma Early Murphy from Kildare in the top role.

Having spent a decade working in the banking sector before leaving in 2022 to take up an administrative role with US healthcare company Abbott, Linda joined Network Ireland in 2017 and was President of the Kilkenny branch in 2021.

“A Step Ahead” is her theme for 2024 and she believes that being a member of Network Ireland will help give anyone a boost in their career, noting; “I firmly believe that I would not be the person I am today, and my career would not be where it is if I was not a member of Network Ireland. If you want to be ‘A Step Ahead’ of your peers, you should consider becoming a member of Network Ireland which creates connections with women from a large variety of businesses all over the country. I’ve received invaluable advice and support from other members since joining the organisation and this has had an incredible impact on my life and, in particular, my career. Having a support network outside of my employment and family offers a fresh perspective without bias. Network Ireland now has 1,200 members and I want to help our branches grow stronger this year.”

Linda has chosen The Rise Foundation as this year’s charity partner. The Rise Foundation supports families impacted by a loved one’s addictive behaviour through awareness, education, and therapy.

Also appointed was Amy O’Sullivan of AOS Consulting who takes up the reins of the Vice Presidency.

