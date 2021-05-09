KCLR News

Two Kilkenny schools are upgrading their premises

Planning permission's been granted for Stoneyford National School and Presentation Secondary School

School Classroom (Wokandapix/Pixabay)

Two Kilkenny schools are set to expand their premises.

Planning permission’s been granted for Stoneyford National School to build an extension- containing three new classrooms with en-suite toilets, alongside an entrance lobby and corridor.

While in the city, Presentation Secondary School are erecting a new modular building, giving them three more mainstream classrooms.

