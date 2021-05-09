KCLR News
Two Kilkenny schools are upgrading their premises
Planning permission's been granted for Stoneyford National School and Presentation Secondary School
Two Kilkenny schools are set to expand their premises.
Planning permission’s been granted for Stoneyford National School to build an extension- containing three new classrooms with en-suite toilets, alongside an entrance lobby and corridor.
While in the city, Presentation Secondary School are erecting a new modular building, giving them three more mainstream classrooms.