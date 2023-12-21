Two licensed firearms and ammunition missing following burglary of a County Carlow property

Two guns are missing from a County Carlow property following a burglary.

It happened this day last week in the Sherwood, Kilbride area.

Garda Robert Rasmussen has been telling KCLR News; “It was broken into during the course of the day on Thursday the 14th of December between 6:30am and 5:50pm, a gun safe which was bolted to the wall and contained two licensed firearms and ammunition were stolen from the property”.

He adds; “The licensed firearms stolen were an over and under shotgun and a bolt action rifle”.

Garda Rasmussen also notes that “The property was technically examined by scenes of crime officers and the detective unit in Carlow are investigating this incident and are appealing to anybody who may have seen anything suspicious in the Sherwood, Kilbride area during the course of Thursday the 14th of December to contact them on 059 9136620”.