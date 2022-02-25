Two local homes ransacked with three vehicle related incidents all under investigation by Gardaí in Carlow and Kilkenny

Two local houses were ransacked in the past week while Gardaí are also investigating three incidents involving vehicles.

Sometime between last Friday and Tuesday a home in The Downs, Pollerton had its back door forced open with some jewellery taken.

While a front door of another was damaged on Wednesday, this time in Rathcrogue, Carlow.

A blue Ford Galaxy was broken into while parked in Glenvale, Ballyragget between 5:30ppm on Tuesday on 8:30am Wednesday. A Superdry jacket with car and house keys and some cash was taken.

Damage was caused to the exhaust pipe of a white Renault Megane parked at Marble Court in Paulstown on Thursday night at about 11:30pm.

Then sometime in the early hours of this (Friday) morning, a lock was broken off a white Renault Master van parked on the roadside in Oakhill, Castlecomer. However, nothing was taken.

Anybody with information on the incidents above is asked to contact their local garda station.