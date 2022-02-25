KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Two local homes ransacked with three vehicle related incidents all under investigation by Gardaí in Carlow and Kilkenny

All happened between last Friday & this (Friday) morning

Two local houses were ransacked in the past week while Gardaí are also investigating three incidents involving vehicles.   

Sometime between last Friday and Tuesday a home in The Downs, Pollerton had its back door forced open with some jewellery taken.

While a front door of another was damaged on Wednesday, this time in Rathcrogue, Carlow.

A blue Ford Galaxy was broken into while parked in Glenvale, Ballyragget between 5:30ppm on Tuesday on 8:30am Wednesday. A Superdry jacket with car and house keys and some cash was taken.

Damage was caused to the exhaust pipe of a white Renault Megane parked at Marble Court in Paulstown on Thursday night at about 11:30pm.

Then sometime in the early hours of this (Friday) morning, a lock was broken off a white Renault Master van parked on the roadside in Oakhill, Castlecomer.  However, nothing was taken.

Anybody with information on the incidents above is asked to contact their local garda station.

 

 

 

 

