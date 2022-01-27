Two men are being questioned by Gardaí in Carlow in connection with events at Post Office last Friday

Two men remain in Garda custody in Carlow this morning in connection with events at Hosey’s Post Office in Carlow last Friday.

66 year old Peader Doyle from the Pollerton road in the town was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to the Post Office on the Staplestown road shortly before midday.

Two other men had brought him there after reportedly attempting to collect his pension earlier that morning.

They fled when a staff member raised concerns about Mr Doyle’s welfare and the Gardaí and emergency services were alerted.

Last night two men aged in their 30’s were arrested and taken to Carlow Garda station for questioning in connection with the incident.

The Garda investigation is ongoing.