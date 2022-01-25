Two men are due in court after a car was set on fire in Carlow on Sunday night

Two men have now been charged in connection with an incident in Gort na Gréine in Carlow on Sunday night where a car was set alight.

They were arrested on Sunday night on the Naas road, bound for Dublin, after fleeing the scene at Ballinabranna.

They were being questioned on suspicion of criminal damage by fire.

Both men will appear before Kilkenny District Court at 10:30am this morning (Tuesday).