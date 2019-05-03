Two men arrested after elderly woman targeted in Kilkenny City today

Two men are being questioned by gardaí this evening following an incident in which an elderly woman was targeted in Kilkenny City earlier.

They tried to get the woman in her 80s to hand over a large quantity of cash after she left a bank in the High Street/Parliament Street area.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Sweeper which sees plain clothes gardai target criminal activity and they’re now in custody at the city station.

Gardaí are appealing to people to exercise caution around banks and other financial institutions and to report any suspicious behaviour.