Two men arrested in connection to incidents in Ballygurteen and Paulstown due to appear in court today

Two men in their thirties, aressted in connection to a spate of incidents in the Ballygurteen/Paulstown area of Kilkenny on Christmas Day, are due to appear in Court today.

Gardaí received reports of the theft of a tractor from farmland at approximately 8pm.

The tractor was involved in a single vehicle collision a short time later.

In a second separate incident in the Ballygurteen area, a man in his 50s suffered head injuries when he was assaulted by a number of individuals following the attempted theft of a car.

The man was taken to St. Lukes Hospital Kilkenny for non-life threatening injuries.

In a third incident in the same area, a man was discovered unconscious with head injuries.

The man, aged in his 60s, was taken to St. Lukes Hospital where he remains in serious condition.

The two men are expected before a special sitting of the Gorey District Court at 4pm today