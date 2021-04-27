Two men arrested in connection with early morning alleged assault in County Kildare

Two men have been arrested in connection to an alleged assault in County Kildare in the early hours of this morning.

A man in his thirties had deep cuts on his jaw and face after Gardaí were called to Eyre Street in Newbridge at around 12.30am.

He was taken to Tallaght Hospital where his injuries aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

After a follow-up search the two men aged in their twenties and thirties were arrested at an apartment in Powers Court and taken to Newbridge Garda Station.

The apartment has been declared a crime scene and preserved for examinations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.