Two men due in court this morning following 1.3 million euro drug seizure in Kildare

Two men are due in court later, charged in connection with an almost 1.3 million euro drug seizure in Kildare.

The pair, who are in their 20s and 30s, were arrested following searches at a large rural site in the county.

Suspected cocaine, cannabis herb, and heroin were seized by Gardaí.

Drug paraphernalia and preparation units were also found, as well as mixing agent and packing equipment.