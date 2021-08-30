Two men in ‘serious’ condition after double stabbing in Carlow Town last evening

UPDATE (1pm, Monday 30th August) The Barrow Track has reopened following an examination of the scene. One man remains in custody this lunchtime and both injured males are still in a serious condition, one in University Hospital Waterford, the other in St Luke’s General for Carlow / Kilkenny.

Earlier story:

A Garda investigation’s underway in Carlow following a serious assault last evening.

Shortly after 6:45pm, gardaí were called to the Barrow Track in Carlow Town where two men were discovered with stab wounds.

Both, aged in their forties and fifties, were taken by ambulance to St Luke’s General Hospital for treatment – their injuries are described as ‘serious’.

A man in his fifties was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Carlow Garda Station.

The scene is preserved for forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to anyone with video footage from the footpath at Barrow Track at the time of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station (059) 913 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Enquiries are ongoing.

