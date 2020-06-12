KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Two metre rule will mean one day a week for primary school pupils
Secondary students might only go back for two days a week according to government guidelines.
Primary school students will only return to school for one day a week if two metre social distancing guidelines remain in place.
The Government’s released a document with guidelines for school reopenings in September.
Secondary school students could only attend for two days a week if those guidelines are retained.
If the restriction is reduced to one metre then almost all primary school pupils would be able to attend school for two and a half days per week.
Some second level students would be able to attend 50% of the time, with other year groups attending at or near a full-time basis.