Two metre rule will mean one day a week for primary school pupils

Primary school students will only return to school for one day a week if two metre social distancing guidelines remain in place.

The Government’s released a document with guidelines for school reopenings in September.

Secondary school students could only attend for two days a week if those guidelines are retained.

If the restriction is reduced to one metre then almost all primary school pupils would be able to attend school for two and a half days per week.

Some second level students would be able to attend 50% of the time, with other year groups attending at or near a full-time basis.