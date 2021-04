UPDATE 9:45am April 1:

Garryhill’s the latest local spot to see dogs taken.

Two Cavechons, named Nibbles and Peanut, went missing from their home in the County Carlow townland yesterday evening (Wednesday, 31st March).

Both are neutered and of no breeding value.

A Black VW Golf was seen in the area at the time.

Anybody with information’s asked to contact their local garda station.