Two people arrested in €100,000 Kilkenny city drugs bust

Two people have been arrested after a major drug seizure in Kilkenny.

The divisional drugs unit assisted by the local Detective unit searched a property in the city yesterday where they discovered ecstasy, cocaine and cannabis herb worth around €100,000.

Two men were arrested under the Drug Trafficking act and taken for questioning to Kilkenny Garda station where they remain this morning.

It’s the latest significant seizure for the local drugs unit – €4000 worth of cocaine and heroin were discovered in an operation in Castlecomer on Monday.