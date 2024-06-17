Two people were taken to hospital following separate incidents on mountains in the region.

Yesterday (Sunday) members of the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association were tasked to assist a walker on the Blackstairs.

The individual had fallen and suffered a leg injury while descending with a group – the team helped them off the slope and into the Coastguard helicopter which transported the person to hospital.

While on Saturday morning SEMRA personnel were called to help a walker who’d suffered a pelvic injury and head laceration while in the Tipperary / Waterford area of the Knockmealdowns.

The injured person was assisted by the crew before being handed over to the National Ambulance Service.