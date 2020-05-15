KCLR NewsKilkenny NewsNews & Sport
Two people were airlifted to hospital in separate incidents in Kilkenny yesterday
The Air corps helicopter was tasked to two separate incidents in Kilkenny within hours of each other on Thursday.
KCLR understands one man suffered serious injuries following a fall from a building on the outskirts of Kilkenny yesterday afternoon.
Separately a man was airlifted to Beaumont hospital in Dublin for chest injuries after the moped he was driving crashed into a truck near Galmoy at around 7pm.
His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.