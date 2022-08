Two rings have been found at a popular Kilkenny city swimming spot.

Local man Aidan Brennan made the discovery while at The Weir on the Bleach Road, one of the county’s five lifeguarded areas.

Both pieces of jewellery (pictured) were left on a concrete bench there.

If you are the owner, or you know who is, please contact the KCLR reception desk 1800 90 96 96.