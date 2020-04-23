KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Two storey apartment development to replace dilapidated buildings on Patrick Street in Kilkenny
Planning permission has been granted for the project
Two dilapidated buildings are set to be demolished on Patrick St in KIlkenny City.
Planning permission has been granted for the demolition of the two existing partially dilapidated dwellings at numbers 70 and 71.
Martin Murphy is replacing them with a two-story apartment development.
The new building will consist of two ground floor one-bedroom apartments with two two-bed units above.