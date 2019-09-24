Two students from Carlow & Kilkenny awarded Naughton Foundation Scholarships

Two local students have been awarded scholarships worth €20,000 each.

Kilkenny’s Ellen O’Carroll who was one of only five in the country to achieve top marks in the Leaving Cert this year with eight H1 grades has gone on to study Science in UCD.

While Tullow Community School student Eoghan Cleary has accepted a place at NUI Galway studying Civil Engineering.

Both were awarded Naughton Foundation Scholarships at a ceremony in Trinity Business School.