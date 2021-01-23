KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Two teenagers arrested for stealing almost €2,500 of alcohol from Carlow supermarkets
The pair of 19 year olds have been charged for five separate thefts
Two teenagers have been arrested for stealing almost €2,500 worth of alcohol in Carlow.
The men, both aged 19, have been charged for five separate thefts, which they carried out at a number of local supermarkets earlier this month.
One of the suspects has a Kildare address, while the second is from Dublin.
They are both due before Kilkenny District Court today (Saturday).