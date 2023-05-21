Two teenagers arrested in connection with a stolen car in Carlow

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a vehicle theft in Carlow.

Gardaí from Carlow and Naas stopped a stolen car on the N80 yesterday evening and arrested two teenagers under 18.

Meanwhile, a second stolen car failed to stop for Gardaí in Newbridge and was later found abandoned.

Another two teenagers – one of which is under 18 – were arrested.

All four are being held in garda stations in Carlow and Kildare.