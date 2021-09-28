Two thirds of covid patients in intensive care are unvaccinated says Kilkenny ICU doctor

About 33% of Covid patients in ICUs are vaccinated, according to the Intensive Care Society.

66 people are in critical care units with the virus – while there are 291 in hospital.

Covid cases have fallen by over 4% over the past week – with the five-day moving average dropping from 1,328 to 1,272.

Latest figures show St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow/Kilkenny currently has 7 covid patients with 2 of them in the Intensive Care Unit.

Kilkenny man Dr Alan Gaffney who is the vice-president of the Intensive Care Society, says nationally the ICU figure has been static in recent weeks.

“We’ve seen roughly the same numbers of patients in hospital for the last number of weeks, in ICU. Two thirds of the patients at the moment in ICU, are unvaccinated”