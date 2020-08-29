Two-thirds of rural pubs will be shut by next year, warns Kilkenny publican

A Kilkenny publican is warning that two-thirds of rural pubs could be forced to close by next year.

It follows heavy criticism from the Licensed Vintners Association that the government’s new 16 million euro support package for the industry is ‘woefully inadequate’.

Pubs that are currently closed will be able to apply for a Restart Grant of up to 35,000 euro.

But Anthony Morrison, of Christy’s Bar in Kilkenny, says it’s not enough for the rural pubs.

“Realistically if you live outside of an urban area, 2 out of 3 of your pubs will be closed next year under these new conditions. They will be gone. The people that own these pubs cannot afford to stay closed. They still have bills coming in every day of every week that don’t go away. They pay their insurance, they have fire safety inspections, maintenance, utility bills… Accountants still get paid while you’re closed. These are all contractual agreements that don’t go away.”