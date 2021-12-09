Two towns in Carlow and Kilkenny among 26 nationwide to share €2.6million fund

Two local towns have been selected for an initiative focused on making them more attractive to work and live in.

They’re among 26 across the country for which €2.6million has been announced today.

The first-ever Town Centre First plan will see funding provided to help map out the future development of the areas chosen.

Locally Urlingford and Tullow have been selected for the first phase of the initiative which is part of the Government strategy to reimagine and revitalise rural Ireland.

Both were selected based on submissions received from the Local Authorities.

The focus will be on the town centre and immediate surroundings and Carlow and Kilkenny county councils will get €100,000 each to support the development of a unique master plan for each.

It will mean working closely with local community groups, retailers and members of the local Town Teams that will bring the local expertise and knowledge.

Minister Heather Humphreys, who announced the plan today stressed that this is the first phase and there will be opportunities for other towns to develop such plans in future.