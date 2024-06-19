Two Taylor Swift fans from Wicklow have been commissioned to create pebble art by a tourist website in the hopes the singer will visit the county again.

Her song, ‘Sweet Nothing’ references a pebble that Taylor picked up while visiting Wicklow with her ex Joe Alwyn according to the Irish Daily Star.

VistWicklow.ie recruited the 16-year-olds Abigail Devine and Kayna Kennedy to create a framed piece after they set up the mini-company ‘The Pebble People’, as part of their TY programme in Loreto College in Bray.