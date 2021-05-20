Two works with Kilkenny connections in National Gallery of Ireland reopening exhibition

Two works with a local connection are among the National Gallery of Ireland’s reopening exhibition.

To coincide with being back after 137 days of closure, the Dublin-based facility presents New Perspectives, a show comprising NGI’s acquisitions between 2011 and 2020.

These include ‘The Granite Land of Cornwall – Winter, 1964’ by Callan born artist Tony O’Malley and an iconic portrait of former Kilkenny and Ballyhale hurler Henry Shefflin by Gerry Davis.

Visitor safety remains at the heart of the plans to reopen and you’re asked to prebook and comply with health and safety protocols if attending.

