Tyre slashed on car parked in Graiguecullen, Carlow Gardaí seek information
It happened Friday night into Saturday morning last
Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for witnesses to a tyre slash over the weekend.
It happened to a Silver Toyota Corolla which was parked outside a house in Tommy Murphy Park, Graiguecullen over Friday night into Saturday morning.
The front passenger side tyre was the one affected.
Anybody with information is asked to contact their local garda station.