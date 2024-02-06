Uisce Éireann has announced the creation of 700 New Jobs Nationwide

Earlier today, the National Water Authority of Ireland announced that it will be hiring throughout the nation next year with certain positions will be filled right away

The positions cover a wide range of disciplines and provide professionals, tradespeople of all levels, recent graduates, and skilled workers with an opportunity to develop fulfilling careers and give back to their communities

Speaking at the announcement, Uisce Éireann’s People and Safety Director, Dawn O’Driscoll said, “As we continue our development as Ireland’s national water authority with responsibility for the delivery of public water and wastewater services nationwide, we are delighted to be announcing 700 new jobs for candidates across the country. We’re filling an exciting range of roles in all counties, including front-line operations, science and engineering, administration, communications, management and IT.

“This is the largest recruitment announcement made by Uisce Éireann to date and reflects the scope and scale of the activities we are carrying out nationwide. These new positions will not only offer a chance to make a tangible difference to your community but will provide plenty of opportunities to develop your career in a growing organisation. We are looking for people with diverse skillsets to play their part in delivering transformative water services that enable their local communities to thrive.

“At Uisce Éireann, we are proud to provide all employees with equal opportunities and we continue to demonstrate our full commitment to creating an open, diverse and inclusive workplace that enables all our people to achieve their full potential.”

Uisce Éireann encourages interested individuals to visit www.water.ie/careers to explore and apply for the exciting opportunities available in their local areas.