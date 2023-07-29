UK soap star to judge best dressed at Gowran Park today

It’s Ladies Day at Gowran Park race course with plenty of top class racing on offer.

There’s plenty of excitment at the course with Coronation Street’s Tanisha Gorey judging the best dressed competition.

Gowran Park Racecourse manager Eddie Scally has been telling KCLR about their special guest judge…

“Delighted that Tanisha Gorey has agreed to come over from the UK, Tanisha is starring

Cornation Street and she’s a really nice person as well”

“It just happened that her timelines aligned with ours and she’d offered to come over and be the judge on the best rest days so she’ll be a bit of crack.”

Racing gets underway from 12:55 pm today.