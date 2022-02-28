Ukraine flag raised over Kilkenny City Hall

The Ukraine Flag is flying over City Kall in Kilkenny.

It was raised today by Mayor Andrew McGuinness after a meeting with members of the Ukrainian community living locally.

Mayor McGuinness says it’s crucial that we show our solidarity with the people of Ukraine who are suffering after the invasion of their country by Russia.

Cllr McGuinness is encouraging locals to donate what they can to help the refugees fleeing the conflict at one of the many collection points set up across the city and county