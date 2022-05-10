Ukrainian man recently arrived in Kilkenny says it’s hard to convey how horrific it’s been back home

A Ukrainian man who’s recently arrived into Ireland seeking refuge from the Russian Invasion has been describing the shock and confusion he felt when the bombs started falling.

Dmytro Lytvyniuk from Odesa landed here on the first of May and is staying with Kilkenny Green Party Cllr Maria Dollard and her family.

It’s as officials in Ukraine today claim one person’s been killed and five others injured after seven missiles hit a shopping centre in his home city.

Yesterday, Russia’s president suggested there was no end in sight for the conflict, during an address at a military parade in Moscow.

David Miliband, the chief executive of the International Rescue Committee, says the West will be wary about that.

Dmytro’s been telling our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is that he was physically and mentally unable to cope when he realised his country was suddenly at war and under attack.

Hear his story here: