Ukrainians locally and across the world celebrate their country’s Independence Day

Ukrainians throughout the world will celebrate their country’s independence day today.

32 years ago today, Ukraine signed its official Declaration of Independence, and the date is even more poignant as the ongoing war with Russia continues.

Since that broke out in February 2022, many fled to Ireland, with more than two thousand settling in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Despite not being on home soil, they will celebrate; in Kilkenny, they’ll gather at 5 p.m. on The Parade.