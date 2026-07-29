E-scooters will be banned for under 18s from the end of next month – under regulations being approved by the Cabinet this morning.

Helmets and high-vis clothing will also become mandatory from the end of August.

There was a 50% increase on admissions to Temple Street Hospital with traumatic brain injuries following e-scooter crashes since June 2025, with 18 children admitted between June 2025 and May 2026.

At least seven more have been admitted since then.

Fixed charge notices for e-scooter offences will also double to 100 euro, as will the fees to release a detained e-scooter.

The Cabinet will also consider a bill this morning for modernising the road traffic system, which includes getting rid of paper motor tax discs.

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