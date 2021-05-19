“Unfair, unjust and incomprehensible” says HSE head of cyber attack as some Carlow Kilkenny services impacted

Unfair, unjust and incomprehensible, that’s how the head of the HSE’s describing the ransomware attack.

Paul Reid says he’s ‘gutted and angry’ after what the country’s been through with Covid-19.

Local GP services are still being affected but the advice is still to attend appointments unless you’re directly told otherwise.

But Kilkenny based GP Justin Kwong says tests like cervical smears are being postponed

It’s pretty much business as usual for local community health services across Carlow and Kilkenny and at St Luke’s General Hospital.

The only cancellations listed for today there are in some specialist diagnostic services where electronic technology’s unavailable.

While UPMC AutEven Hospital in Kilkenny’s been unaffected by the cyber attack and has been providing support to sector colleagues.

While UPMC AutEven Hospital in Kilkenny's been unaffected by the cyber attack and has been providing support to sector colleagues.

Director of Nursing Gwen Daniels says she was told early on Friday that their systems were still secure