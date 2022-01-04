Union calls for staggered re-opening of schools in Carlow and Kilkenny

Education officials, union representatives and management bodies will meet today to discuss the reopening of schools.

The Association of Secondary Teachers say it’s deeply concerned the Education Minister’s going ahead with Thursday’s reopening without putting additional Covid safety measures in place.

The teachers union’s calling for staggered re-opening dates at at time when many staff are isolating.

Meanwhile changes to the rules for close contacts will be discussed when coalition leaders meet later.

The Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Transport Minister will consider the current Covid situation ahead of a full Cabinet meeting tomorrow.

It comes as many businesses struggle to deal with staffing shortages brought on by Omicron and record infection rates.