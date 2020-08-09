United Against Racism Kilkenny/Carlow hosting multicultural show today

There’s set to be a wide range of talent at today’s anti-racism event in Kilkenny.

United Against Racism Kilkenny/Carlow are holding their multicultural show in Castle Park this afternoon.

People are being asked to follow social distancing guidelines and wear face masks if they wish to attend.

Organiser Stephanie Hanlon says there’s an exciting line up taking part. ”We’ll have a message from a local person living in Dubai, we’ll have dancers performing, poetry reading, speeches and so much more to suit everyone.”