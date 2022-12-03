University town status is a ‘game changer’ for Carlow says Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath

The Minister for Public Expenditure says university town status is a game changer for Carlow.

Michael McGrath was speaking to KCLR on a visit for the Carlow Chamber Christmas lunch.

The Minister had meetings with Carlow College after the Taoiseach asked him to help progress their amalgamation into the South East Technological University.

Minister McGrath says things are changing in Carlow town

“The economy seems to be quite diverse here with multinational companies like MSD and UNUM and others and a very strong indigenous base as well which is good to see,” said Minister McGrath.

“The infrastructure is improving, I think the university’s status is a game changer, it does elevate the status of the town to a different level,” he added.