Unmute Consent is the call from IT Carlow and other third-level institutions across the country

IT Carlow is among third-level facilities across the country calling for us all to Unmute Consent.

The national campaign’s to drive a positive conversation on consent and to end sexual violence and harassment.

It was launched by the higher education institutions, their representative bodies IUA and THEA, the Higher Education Authority, and Union of Students in Ireland (USI) and seeks to mobilise the student community to make a difference by speaking out, enhancing their own knowledge about consent and, ultimately, challenging and changing behaviours.

Vice-President for Academic Affairs and Registrar at IT Carlow David Denieffe has been telling our Sue Nunn about it on The Way It Is …