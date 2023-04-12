“Unselfish always and always there to help us all and give us advice”: Friends of the late Kilkenny man Joe Dunphy pay tribute

A well-liked and well-respected former teacher, school Principal, coach and mentor with close ties to the Ballyhale community will be laid to rest today.

Joe Dunphy taught for 29 years in the parish of Ballyhale, and was well known for having a strong passion and interest in Gaelic Games, and in particular, hurling.

Joe’s Funeral Mass will take place this (Wednesday) morning at 11am in the Church of the Assumption in Thomastown, after which he will be laid to rest in Jerpoint Abbey.

Speaking to our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is last evening, eight-time All-Ireland winning hurler Michael Fennelly said that Joe was a great promoter of all sports.

While Thomastown native Brendan O’Sullivan said that his former teammate Joe was as well thought of in education circles, as he was in sporting circles.

Hear the tributes in full here: