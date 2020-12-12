Up to 11 more Covid19 cases confirmed across Carlow and Kilkenny

Three more people with Covid19 have died and 248 more people across the Republic testing positive for the virus, up to 11 of them locally according to figures announced this evening.

There were cases recorded in all counties except Clare with 99 in Dublin, 21 in Louth, 16 in Limerick,15 in Meath, and 13 in Cavan.

Kilkenny saw an increase of seven while in Carlow the numbers are up by four at the most.

The infection rate is roughly static,and now stands at 81.5 cases per hundred thousand people over the last 14 days in Ireland.

It’s higher locally however with Kilkenny still the second-highest county on a rate of 191.5 with Carlow fourth on 158.1.

The Irish College Of General Practitioners Covid Advisor Dr Nuala O’Connor says everyone should be careful in the run up to Christmas.

Meanwhile, a HSE spokesperson’s told KCLR News this evening that while St Luke’s General Hospital and its Emergency Department are very busy all services are running as normal.

The local facility still tops the table for the number of Covid19 patients in a hospital setting across the country. But numbers there have dropped a little with 30 being treated for the virus last night, down from 33 the previous day, while there had been no new admission in the past day, though there are two suspected cases there.

University Hospital Waterford was treating ten patients with the virus last night with one person the most recent admission while there are no further suspected cases.