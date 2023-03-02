Up to 2000 AIB customers got over a 90% loan write-down following global financial crisis

Nearly 2,000 AIB customers received over a 90% write-down of their loan in the years following the global financial crisis.

The majority state-owned bank will tell the Oireachtas finance committee today that these deals were agreed upon outside the formal bankruptcy and insolvency process.

It comes in the wake of allegations that former hurler DJ Carey had millions of euro written off.

Brendan Burgess from askaboutmoney.com says the banks are taking a pragmatic approach to the write-down of debt.

“We were roaring and shouting at the banks as consumer advocates and politicians and commentators and we were saying, look, deal with these mortgage shortfalls, deal with people whose houses and mortgages are in arrears, deal with businesses, and let’s get a fresh start,” said Brendan.