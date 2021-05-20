Up to five Irish plants could be used to produce Covid-19 vaccines according to Carlow native who heads up Access to Medicines Ireland

A leading doctor who’s originally from Carlow says there are up to five plants in Ireland that could be used to produce Covid-19 vaccines.

It’s after yesterday’s announcement that the Grange Castle facility in Dublin will start making substances for the Pfizer jab by the end of the year.

Tullow native Dr Kieran Harkin is with the Access to Medicines Ireland group.

He says production goals for the vaccine should be much more ambitious as there are many more suitable factories in Ireland.

