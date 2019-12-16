UPDATE: Missing Kilkenny woman found safe and well

****The family of Erin Hanton say she has been found safe & well***

A young Kilkenny woman has been reported missing to Gardaí.

22-year-old Erin Hanton was last seen getting on a bus in Kilkenny City that was heading to Waterford.

She’s described as being 5’5″ in height, of slim build, with mousey-blonde hair, and she generally wears bright coloured clothes.

Her family say they are very worried for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Erin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000.