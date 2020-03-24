Update to be given later on Ireland’s preparedness and protocols in relation to Covid-19

An update will be given later on Ireland’s preparedness and protocols in relation to Covid-19.

A press briefing has been called for this evening that will be attended by Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer of the HSE, Dr Cillian De Gascun, Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory.

Meanwhile the Health Minister has said further restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of Covid-19 will be announced this afternoon.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met this morning and has made a series of recommendations.

Cabinet Ministers are meeting now to discuss the advice, which is likely to impact on travel and social activity.

Speaking on the way into Government Buildings, Minister Simon Harris says there will also be an update on existing measures, including schools.