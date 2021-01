The takeover of Aut Even Hospital in Kilkenny has been given the green light.

The private hospital on the Freshford Road will be known as UPMC Aut Even in future after the Competition Authority approved the takeover.

Kilkenny man David Beirne is Managing Director with the non-profit healthcare provider UPMC Ireland.

He’s previously told KCLR that he wants to work closely with St Luke’s and the public health system to improve healthcare for people in Carlow and Kilkenny and across the South East.