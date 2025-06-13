The winner of a €6,000 business prize will be unveiled in Urlingford later today.

The Local Enterprise Office with the South East Technological University has been running an Innovation in I.T. competition with seven potential hopefuls from Kilkenny, North Tipperary and South Laois in contention.

ADVERTISEMENT

All will be interviewed by a panel of judges this morning with the winner to be announced at Exit 4 Remote Working Hub.

That person will then get office space at the former Bank of Ireland premises for a time during which they’ll be mentored and supported.

Stay tuned as KCLR will be there.