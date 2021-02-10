US Senate majority votes to hold full impeachment trial of Donald Trump

The majority of the US Senate has voted to hold a full impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump.

He’s accused of inciting his supporters ahead of a deadly riot at the US Capitol last month.

Six Republicans sided with all 50 Democrats and voted to go ahead with the legal process.

Mr Trump’s defence lawyer David Schoen said the trial is unconstitutional “This is nothing less than the political weaponisation of the impeachment process; pure, raw sport fueled by the misguided idea of party over country when, in fact, both will surely suffer”.

Democrat Jamie Raskin is leading the prosecution against Mr Trump.

He began by explaining why impeachments are vital to democracy, noting “To protect us against presidents who try to over-run the power of the people in their elections and replace the rule of law with the rule of mobs”.