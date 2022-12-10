“Use your brain, not your fists” says Kilkenny Gardai as Christmas party season takes over

Whether you’re heading out for a Christmas party or a festive meet-up with friends this weekend – Carlow Kilkenny Gardai are asking you to use your brain not your fists.

It’s part of a programme targeted at young men to try and cut down on the number of violent incidents that happen late at night.

Garda Lisa Mullins says they can see that’s usually an avoidable incident between young men that escalates:

You can see it when we’re on the beat on a Saturday night, you can see how tensions rise.

“If somebody was sober, they wouldn’t react the same way, so we’re just appealing to people just to make sure that they’re in well lit up areas if they’re walking the streets, to make sure they’re not on their own,” said Garda Mullins.