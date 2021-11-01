KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Vaccination centres in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country closed today
GPs and pharmacies are continuing as normal however
You can’t register for a Covid-19 vaccine by phone or online today.
The HSE says vaccination centres across the country are also closed today, as it updates its system to support the booster programme.
It says GPs and pharmacy vaccinations are continuing as normal and full services will resume tomorrow.
