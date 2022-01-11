Vaccinations available again in Carlow and Kilkenny today

There’s been a fall-off in the numbers of people getting Covid-19 boosters.

That’s according to one of the people running a local walk-in vaccination centre.

Vaccines are available for locals in Carlow and Kilkenny again today.

Walk-in offerings for first, second and booster shots are available for everyone over 16 from 8.15am to 12.30pm at Cillin Hill in Kilkenny.

You can also attend with no appointment at the Carlow Vaccination Centre in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, on the Kilkenny Road, from 9am to 1pm, and again this afternoon from 2pm to 5pm.

While those in South Kilkenny are being invited to attend a clinic at the Rosbercon medical Centre in New Ross between 9:30am and 12:30pm and from 2:30pm to 5:30pm.

David O’Beirne helps run the vaccination clinic there but he’s been telling KCLR that there’s not the same numbers turning up now as they saw in the pre-Christmas period, though they have been coming from across the region.

He adds that the only thing you need to get a vaccine is your PPSN number.

